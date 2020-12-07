BEC partial results (16:00): Senate: PSD - 30.17%, PNL - 25.36%;Chamber: PSD: 29.79%, PNL - 25.01%

BEC partial results (16:00): Senate: PSD - 30.17%, PNL - 25.36%;Chamber: PSD: 29.79%, PNL - 25.01%. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has won the parliamentary elections with 30.17% of the votes cast for the Senate and 29.79% for the Chamber of Deputies, followed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), which garnered 25.36% for the Senate and 25.01% for the Chamber of Deputies, the Central Electoral Bureau announced on Monday, after the centralization of the minutes from 84.91% of the polling stations. Ranking third is the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity, Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance, which obtained 15.29% for the Senate and 14.85% for the Chamber of Deputies. The Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) obtained 8.50% votes for the Senate and 8.16% for the Chamber of Deputies, and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) obtained 6.82% for the Senate and 6.64% for the Chamber of Deputies.AGERPRES(RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]