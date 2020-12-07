A warehouse at CTPark Bucharest West awarded the best logistic building in Romania

A warehouse at CTPark Bucharest West awarded the best logistic building in Romania. The 700m long high-performance building of 140 000 sqm will turn carbon neutral next year CTP was awarded best Warehouse Development & Developer at CIJ AWARDS Romania, the longest-running commercial property awards event in the Romania, at the 3 December gala. The trophey represents a (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]