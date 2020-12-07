BEC partial results (16:00 hours): PSD grabs 30.17% of the votes in the Senate, and29.79% in the Chamber while PNL gets 25.36% for the Senate and 25.01% for the Chamber



BEC partial results (16:00 hours): PSD grabs 30.17% of the votes in the Senate, and29.79% in the Chamber while PNL gets 25.36% for the Senate and 25.01% for the Chamber.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has won the parliamentary elections with 30.17% of the votes cast for the Senate and 29.79% for the Chamber of Deputies, followed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), which garnered 25.36% for the Senate and 25.01% for the Chamber of Deputies, the Central (...)