December 7, 2020

PSD’s Grindeanu: Orban forgets what he said a week ago – winner party gives the PM
PSD’s Grindeanu: Orban forgets what he said a week ago – winner party gives the PM.

The Social Democratic Party(PSD)’s First Vice-President Sorin Grindeanu said that the “loser’s gang” wants to “confiscate” the result of Sunday’s vote, and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has forgotten what he said a week ago, namely that the party that wins the elections will give the prime minister. (...)

