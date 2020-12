Prime Minister Ludovic Orban resigns

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban resigns. Ludovic Orban announced, on Monday evening, at the Victoria Governmental Palace, that he is resigning as Prime Minister, explaining that the decision has a precise objective - starting negotiations for a new government following the results recorded in the parliamentary elections.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]