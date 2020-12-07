Prime Minister Ludovic Orban resigns: I took the decision to turn in my mandate as Prime Minister



Chairman of the National Liberal Party Ludovic Orban announced this evening at the Victoria Palace of Government that he is resigning as Prime Minister, explaining that his decision has a precise objective – starting negotiations for a new government following the results in the parliamentary (...)