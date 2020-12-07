ARIR: Listed companies welcome the introduction in COR of two occupations for Investor Relations



ARIR: Listed companies welcome the introduction in COR of two occupations for Investor Relations.

Listed companies, members of the Romanian Investor Relations Association (ARIR), welcome the decision of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection to introduce in COR (Classification of Occupations in Romania) two new occupations: Investor Relations Specialist and Investor Relations (...)