Head of ODIHR SEAM to Romania: President Iohannis’s public political stances, in breach of international standards and Romania’s commitments

Head of ODIHR SEAM to Romania: President Iohannis’s public political stances, in breach of international standards and Romania’s commitments. The political preferences frequently expressed by President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, in his public interventions that preceded the December 6 general election have blurred the line between his official prerogatives and the election campaign, which is a violation of international standards (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]