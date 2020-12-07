Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections

Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections. Romania’s prime minister Ludovic Orban, who is also head of the National Liberal Party (PNL), announced his resignation on Monday evening, December 7, after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections one day earlier. He said he would not be nominated for another term as PM. President (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]