ParliamentaryElection2020/Partial results(19:00 hrs):Senate: PSD: 30.16%, PNL: 25.62%; Chamber of Deputies: PSD: 29.71%, PNL: 25.21%. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has won the parliamentary election by 30.16 pct of the votes cast for the Senate and 29.71 pct for the Chamber of Deputies, seconded by the National Liberal Party (PNL) that garnered 25.62 pct for the Senate and 25.21 pct for the Chamber of Deputies, on Monday evening announced the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) after the centralisation of the minutes with 95.25 pct of the polling stations. Third comes the USR PLUS Alliance (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) which grabbed 15.21 pct of the votes for the Senate and 14.73 pct for the Chamber of Deputies. The Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) has got 8.69 pct of the votes for the Senate and 8.60 pct for the Chamber of Deputies, whilst the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) has garnered 6.21 pct of the votes for the Senate and 6.05 pct for the Chamber of Deputies.AGERPRES(RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]