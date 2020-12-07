 
ParliamentaryElections2020/ USR PLUS's Voiculescu: We will not be part of government in which some faces are swapped
ParliamentaryElections2020/ USR PLUS's Voiculescu: We will not be part of government in which some faces are swapped.

The co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR-PLUS Alliance) Vlad Voiculescu said on Monday that the alliance would not be part of a government "in which a few faces will be swapped", but would be part of "a real change". "At the governmental level, things cannot continue as they have until now. We will not be part of a government in which some faces will be swapped. (...) We will be part of a real change and also, people can trust us that we will not act as walk-ons. None of us has come here for one position or another. We understand the real change that Romania needs. In the negotiations that we will start, as Dacian Ciolos and Dan Barna have mentioned, we start from clear principles and from our commitments, the 40 ones, (...) that we want transposed. (...) We realize that a real change in the country's critical points can only be made by a new team,", Vlad Voiculescu told a press conference on Monday. He stressed that the votes obtained were "a contract" that should not be violated. "I will briefly mention all the visits to hospitals of the head of Government, which was the first position of the PNL [the National Liberal party] and all the elements of the campaign. We understand them (...), but we say that they did not influence the election results in any way, because people understand the difference between words and deeds. (...) We are in Bucharest, the first political force (...) The votes are (...) a contract based on what each of us promised and this contract must not be violated, as it has been for so long, something that probably brought us to the situation of absenteeism that we saw yesterday at the vote, and not only yesterday. I believe that the trust between Romanians and those who want to represent them, called politicians (...) must be rebuilt. (...) Our goal is to become the main political force in Romania in 2024," added Voiculescu. According to the leader of USR PLUS Bucharest, "the elections represent a turning point that marks the people's need for change, for real reform".AGERPRES(RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

