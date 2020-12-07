Parliamentary elections 2020. Partial results(19:00 hrs): Senate: PSD: 30.16%, PNL: 25.62%; Chamber of Deputies: PSD: 29.71%, PNL: 25.21%

Parliamentary elections 2020. Partial results(19:00 hrs): Senate: PSD: 30.16%, PNL: 25.62%; Chamber of Deputies: PSD: 29.71%, PNL: 25.21%. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has won the parliamentary election by 30.16 pct of the votes cast for the Senate and 29.71 pct for the Chamber of Deputies, seconded by the National Liberal Party (PNL) that garnered 25.62 pct for the Senate and 25.21 pct for the Chamber of Deputies,... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]