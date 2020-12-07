Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca appointed caretaker Prime Minister

Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca appointed caretaker Prime Minister. President Klaus Iohannis signed today the decree acknowledging Ludovic Orban's resignation as Prime Minister and the one appointing Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca as caretaker Prime Minister. "The President of Romania, Mr. Klaus Iohannis, took note of the resignation of Mr. Ludovic Orban from the position of Prime Minister of Romania. In accordance with the provisions of Article 106 and Article 107 paragraph (3) of the Constitution, the President of Romania appointed Mr. Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca to the position of caretaker Prime Minister, in order to fulfill the responsibilities of Prime Minister until the formation of the new government," the Presidential Administration announced. Liberal Chairman Ludovic Orban announced this evening his resignation as head of the government. According to certain sources, the PNL leaders will meet on Tuesday with President Klaus Iohannis to discuss the options for Prime Minister. President Iohannis met today with the PNL Chairman Ludovic Orban at the Cotroceni Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tănăsescu; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]