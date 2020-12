Online retailer Elefant.ro signs delivery agreement with Romanian Post

Online retailer Elefant.ro signs delivery agreement with Romanian Post. The customers of the Romanian online retailer elefant.ro will have the option of having their orders delivered through the Roman Post's offices if they want to avoid delays or unsolicited returns. "Starting December 7, elefant.ro will offer its customers the option to order their favorite (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]