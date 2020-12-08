Local investor begins construction of gas-fired power plant in central Romania

E-Infra group, controlled by local investors Teofil Muresan, Simion Muresan, and Marian Pantazescu, started the construction of a 13.4MW gas-fired power production facility in Campia Turzii, central Romania, Profit.ro reported. The group will develop two units of 6.7MW and extend the 20kV (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]