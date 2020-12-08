ParliamentaryElection2020/Partial results(96% centralisation):Senate: PSD: 30.13%, PNL: 25.58%; Chamber of Deputies: PSD: 29.69%, PNL: 25.18%

ParliamentaryElection2020/Partial results(96% centralisation):Senate: PSD: 30.13%, PNL: 25.58%; Chamber of Deputies: PSD: 29.69%, PNL: 25.18%. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has won the parliamentary election by 30.13 pct of the votes cast for the Senate and 29.69 pct for the Chamber of Deputies, followed on the second spot by the National Liberal Party (PNL) that garnered 25.58 pct for the Senate and 25.18 pct for the Chamber of Deputies, the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) announced on Monday evening, after the centralisation of the minutes with 96.43 pct of the polling stations. Third comes the USR PLUS Alliance (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) which grabbed 15.24 pct of the votes for the Senate and 14.75 pct for the Chamber of Deputies. The Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) has got 8.77 pct of the votes for the Senate and 8.69 pct for the Chamber of Deputies, whilst the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) has garnered 6.13 pct of the votes for the Senate and 5.98 pct for the Chamber of Deputies. According to the data after the centralization of the minutes from 96.43 pct of the polling stations, People's Movement Party (PMP) and Pro Romania do not reach the 5 pct threshold to enter Parliament. Until Monday 21:00 hrs, the minutes from 18,855 polling stations had been centralized at the level of the county constituency electoral bureaus, representing 96.43 pct of the total of 19,553 polling stations. According to the centralized data, the number of validly cast votes is 5,635,801, the turnout being 30.51 pct of the total number of voters registered in the permanent electoral lists. The situation of the votes cast for the first 10 electoral contestants is as follows: Chamber of Deputies: * PSD - (1,673,265 votes) - 29.69% * PNL - (1,418,961 votes) - 25.18% * USR - PLUS - (831,192 votes) - 14.75% * AUR - (489,562 votes) - 8.69% * UDMR - (336,976 votes) - 5.98% * PMP (the People's Movement Party) - (263,688 votes) - 4.68% * Pro Romania - (235,209 votes) - 4.17% * PER (the Romanian Ecologist Party) - (62,185 votes) - 1.10% * PPU-SL (Humanist Power Party - Social Liberal) - (58,227) - 1.03% * PRM (Greater Romania Party) - (32,155 votes) - 0.57% Senate * PSD - (1,699,842 votes) - 30.13% * PNL - (1,443,357 votes) - 25.58% * USR - PLUS - (859,593 votes) - 15.24% * AUR - (495,037 votes) - 8.77% * UDMR - (346,112 votes) - 6.13% * PMP - (271,249 votes) - 4.81% * Pro Romania - (238,021 votes) - 4.22% * PER - (74,766 votes) - 1.33% * PPU-SL - (69,211) - 1.23% * PRM - (37,566 votes) - 0.67% AGERPRES(RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]