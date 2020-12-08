CNSU decides to continue didactic activities online until December 23

CNSU decides to continue didactic activities online until December 23. The National Committee for Emergency Situations decided on Monday, through a new decision, to extend the suspension of activities that require the pre-schoolers and students to physically be present in the education units, and continue the didactic activity online for the period December 9-23. In the preamble to the Decision No. 57 of December 7 it is also said that the decision was made considering the development of the epidemiological situation in Romania up to this date, and also the decision of the Ministry of Education and Research. The decision was approved by signature of the head of the CNSU, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, before he resigned from office. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]