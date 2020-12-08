Investments of 365,000 euros in startups within AdvancingAI, the first acceleration program dedicated to artificial intelligence in Romania



Four of the eight startups that participated in AdvancingAI, the first acceleration program in Romania dedicated to artificial intelligence businesses, received investments of 365,000 euros. The money will be invested by the investments funds GapMinder VC and Cleverage VC, the TechAngels (...)