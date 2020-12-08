Orange CEO: Romtelecom Acquisition to Allow Operator to Become More Aggressive Competitor to Digi



French-held Orange group, one of the largest actors in the world’s communications industry, plans to make significant investments in Romania in the next few years, having allocated EUR268 million to buy the former Romtelecom from Germany’s Deutsche Telekom to expand fixed and mobile networks and (...)