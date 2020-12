Biscuit Manufacturer Croco Completes EUR6M Investment in Boosting Production Capacity

Biscuit Manufacturer Croco Completes EUR6M Investment in Boosting Production Capacity. Biscuit manufacturer Croco, one of the largest in this business in Romania, has completed a EUR6 million investment in boosting production capacity and diversifying its product range and hired 60 new people for a total of almost 500, owner Damian Mereu (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]