Nicolae Ciuca takes over mandate of interim PM

Nicolae Ciuca takes over mandate of interim PM. Minister of National Defence Nicolae Ciuca took over, on Tuesday morning, the mandate of interim Prime Minister, following his appointment by President Klaus Iohannis, according to the Government. Nicolae Ciuca was appointed interim prime minister on Monday evening, after Ludovic Orban announced his resignation from the position of Chief of the Executive. He explained that his decision has a precise goal - to start negotiations for a new government following the results of Sunday's parliamentary elections. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]