New York Post features chess influencer of Romanian origins

New York Post features chess influencer of Romanian origins. The New York Post has profiled American-Canadian chess player and influencer Alexandra Botez, who is “taking the chess world by storm.” Botez, who is 25, was born in Dallas. She is the daughter of Romanian immigrants who fled the country during communism. Her father started teaching her to play (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]