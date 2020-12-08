 
December 8, 2020

(P) Why Bitcoin Romania? PayPal enters in cryptocurrency market and other important events of the month
Bitcoin surged on December 1st to a new all-time high price of $19,864, extending its year-to-date rise to an astounding 170% during 2020 that has seen tumultuous swings in global markets. PayPal has entered the cryptocurrency market, announcing that its customers will be able to buy and sell (...)

Black Sea Fund I Buys Majority Stake In DigiRay Clinics Investment fund Black Sea Fund I is acquiring the majority stake in oral radiology and dentistry techniques clinics DigiRay.

GCS: 7.439 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 reported in Romania in the last 24 hours A total of 7,439 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in the last 24 hours, following 29,151 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) said on Tuesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. To date, 524,675 cases of (...)

Coronavirus/ UPDATE Iohannis: Work done rapidly to expand hospital capacity President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Tuesday, that work is underway to expand hospital capacity, announcing that approximately 300 ventilators and a first batch of rapid tests will be delivered in the coming period. "There is some good news in this area. For instance, there are approximately (...)

Parliamentary elections, partial results: PSD grabs 29.81% of the votes for the Senate and 29.38% for the Chamber; PNL gets 25.56% of the votes for the Senate and 25.16% for the Chamber The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has won the parliamentary election with 29.81 pct of the votes cast for the Senate and 29.38 pct of the ballots for the Chamber of Deputies, followed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) that garnered 25.56 pct for the Senate and 25.16 pct for the... The post (...)

OMV Petrom Cleared To Outsource Services Related To Oil And Natural Gas Extraction And Production Romania's antitrust body on Tuesday approved the deal whereby oil and gas company OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) seeks to outsource operations and services to the consortium Dietscon O&M S.R.L. (leader), Dietsmann S.R.L., Dietsmann Safety and Environment Services S.R.L. and Confind S.R.L. (Dietscon (...)

ParliamentaryElection2020/Partial results: Senate: PSD: 29.81%, PNL: 25.56%; Chamber of Deputies: PSD: 29.38%, PNL: 25.16% The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has won the parliamentary election with 29.81 pct of the votes cast for the Senate and 29.38 pct of the ballots for the Chamber of Deputies, followed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) that garnered 25.56 pct for the Senate and 25.16 pct for the Chamber of (...)

Dan Barna: Military solutions are not long-term; we will see what president's approach will be Military solutions are not long-term solutions; it remains to be seen what the president's approach will be at the consultations that will take place at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on forming the future majority, co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (...)

 


