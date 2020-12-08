(P) Why Bitcoin Romania? PayPal enters in cryptocurrency market and other important events of the month



Bitcoin surged on December 1st to a new all-time high price of $19,864, extending its year-to-date rise to an astounding 170% during 2020 that has seen tumultuous swings in global markets. PayPal has entered the cryptocurrency market, announcing that its customers will be able to buy and sell (...)