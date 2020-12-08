GCS: 7,439 new cases of COVID-19; tests performed in the last 24 hours - 29,151

GCS: 7,439 new cases of COVID-19; tests performed in the last 24 hours - 29,151. A total of 7,439 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in the last 24 hours, following 29,151 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) said on Tuesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. To date, 524,675 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. A total of 416,797 people were declared cured. According to GCS, to date, 4,293,672 tests have been processed at national level. Of these, 29,151 were performed in the last 24 hours - 19,176 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 9,975 upon request. Also, since the previous report, the results of 249 tests processed before the last 24 hours and transmitted until December 8 have been reported. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]