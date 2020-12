Romania logs more than 7,400 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Romania logs more than 7,400 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. Romania added 7,439 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 524,675 on Tuesday, December 8, the authorities announced in the daily report. The new cases were recorded out of 29,151 tests performed over the same period. Bucharest added the most cases (1,946), followed by the (...)