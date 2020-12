Elections Romania, centralization 98,68%: PSD-29.38%, PNL-25,16%, USR-PLUS-14,96%

Elections Romania, centralization 98,68%: PSD-29.38%, PNL-25,16%, USR-PLUS-14,96%. The Central Electoral Office (BEC) announces the centralization of votes from 98,68% of the sections. PSD obtained in the Chamber of Deputies 29,38% of the votes, PNL 25,16%, and USR-PLUS 14,96%.