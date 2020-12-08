OMV Petrom Cleared To Outsource Services Related To Oil And Natural Gas Extraction And Production

OMV Petrom Cleared To Outsource Services Related To Oil And Natural Gas Extraction And Production. Romania's antitrust body on Tuesday approved the deal whereby oil and gas company OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) seeks to outsource operations and services to the consortium Dietscon O&M S.R.L. (leader), Dietsmann S.R.L., Dietsmann Safety and Environment Services S.R.L. and Confind S.R.L. (Dietscon (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]