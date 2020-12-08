Ready-made companies after recent legislative changes –Still an attractive solution?

Ready-made companies after recent legislative changes –Still an attractive solution?. When it comes to extending the network of companies held under a specific structure in Western Europe, ready-made companies are a popular alternative to incorporating a company from scratch. In fact, the rule is to acquire a ready-made company from a specialized provider and the exception is to incorporate one. Ready-made companies, also named “shelf companies" or more accurately, “off-the-shelf companies" are companies incorporated by specialized providers with the purpose of being sold to investors who need a new company in a respective jurisdiction. The name describes them quite accurately – such companies are a simple set of documents and do not hold any assets, do not have any employees, they leave all of this to the decision of the buyer and, according to the local legislation of each jurisdiction. [Read the article in HotNews]