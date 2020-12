Eximbank USA President visits Cernavoda nuclear power plant

Eximbank USA President visits Cernavoda nuclear power plant. Nuclearlectrica’s Ghita: The visit will materialize in implementation options for reactors 3 and 4 The visit of Eximbank USA President Kimberly Reed to the Cernavoda nuclear power plant on Tuesday will materialize in project implementation options for reactors 3 and 4, which Nuclearelectrica (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]