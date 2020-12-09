Focusing on regenerative agriculture and moving to renewable electricity, Nestlé redoubles efforts to combat climate change

Focusing on regenerative agriculture and moving to renewable electricity, Nestlé redoubles efforts to combat climate change. As a signatory of the UN ‘Business Ambition for 1.5°C’ pledge, Nestlé is one of the first companies to share its detailed, time-bound plan and to do so ahead of schedule. The company is taking measures to halve its emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050 – even... The post Focusing on (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]