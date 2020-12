Insurer Euroins Romania improves revenues but remains in the red

Insurer Euroins Romania improves revenues but remains in the red. Euroins, one of Romania's biggest insurance companies, recorded a 4% increase in gross premiums (revenues) in the first nine months of this year compared to the similar period of 2019, to RON 1 bln (nearly EUR 200 mln). However, the company recorded a loss of RON 29 mln (EUR 6 mln) at the end (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]