OMV Petrom outsources more non-core services amid protests of former employees

OMV Petrom outsources more non-core services amid protests of former employees. Romania's Competition Council cleared the transactions by which local oil and gas group OMV Petrom outsources some general surface operations and services related to crude oil and natural gas extraction and production activities, together with related assets and employees. The services and the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]