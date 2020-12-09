Romania's state road company seeks contractor for last section of Sibiu-Pitesti motorway

Romania's state road company seeks contractor for last section of Sibiu-Pitesti motorway. Romania's state road infrastructure company CNAIR launched the tender for the design and construction of the last section of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway - one of the two motorways planned to cross the Carpathian mountains south to north. The 31.3-km section Boita-Cornetu (Section 2) is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]