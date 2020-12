Romania confirms partial economic recovery in Q3

Romania confirms partial economic recovery in Q3. Romania's GDP increased by a real 5.6% in the third quarter of the year (Q3), compared to Q2, in seasonally adjusted terms, the statistics office INS announced, confirming the flash estimate issued in November. The quarter's GDP reached RON 270.2 billion (EUR 57.3 bln). In gross terms, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]