COVID-19 pandemic: Traveling and social gatherings, the activities Romanians miss the most - study
Dec 9, 2020
COVID-19 pandemic: Traveling and social gatherings, the activities Romanians miss the most - study.
Traveling and social gatherings are the activities the Romanians miss the most, according to a study by Reveal Marketing Research. On the other hand, the Romanians are not yet comfortable with the idea of returning to work. “The COVID-19 context made us rethink our lifestyle in depth: from work (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]