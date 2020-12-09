Catinvest Completes First Class A Office Building In Craiova, Within Electroputere Parc Shopping Center

Catinvest Completes First Class A Office Building In Craiova, Within Electroputere Parc Shopping Center. French real estate group Catinvest has completed a mixed-use building within the Electroputere Parc shopping center in the city of Craiova and opened the first Class A office building in Craiova; a second similar project is to be completed in 2021, following a total investment of EUR39 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]