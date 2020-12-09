Bucharest Stock Exchange Transactions Near EUR3B Threshold In January-November 2020

Bucharest Stock Exchange Transactions Near EUR3B Threshold In January-November 2020. The total value of transactions, including offers, with all types of financial instruments traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) neared the threshold of EUR3 billion, or the equivalent of RON14.3 billion, in January-November 2020, higher by 42.3% in national currency compared to the