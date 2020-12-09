 
Romaniapress.com

December 9, 2020

Iohannis: It is absolutely fundamental for health of state, society to firmly fight corruption
Dec 9, 2020

Iohannis: It is absolutely fundamental for health of state, society to firmly fight corruption.

President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Wednesday on the occasion of the International Anticorruption Day, stressing that the phenomenon of corruption must be fought "firmly" by the institutions responsible for the "health of the state and society." He noted that the International Anticorruption Day, established by the United Nations Convention against Corruption, brings to mind that everyone's efforts for a better society, "in which integrity is assumed at all levels," must continue in a sustained manner. "Corruption is a complex phenomenon, deeply rooted in the practices of those who seek to use public power in personal or group interests. In a broad sense, corruption is not just about bribe taking and bribery. Bribery, cronyism, abuse of power are all forms of this scourge that erode the development of a society. Whether we are talking about political, financial, administrative or academic corruption, corruption in the health system or in education, it is absolutely fundamental for the health of the state and society that this phenomenon be firmly fought by the institutions in charge. The sanctioning dimension must, indeed, be such as to discourage these harmful behaviors which do much harm to society and hinder its progress," the head of state said. He pointed out that without a "systemic" preventive effort focused on building a "culture of integrity," fighting corruption will not be enough. According to him, the progress of the Romanian society in the last years regarding the fight against corruption is "visible," but the effort of the institutions in this direction must be a "continuous" and "sustained" one, fully respecting the principle according to which no one is above law. He said he would continue to work for a "legislative and institutional construction that would be a catalyst for a developed Romania, built on integrity, honesty and common sense." AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Tax Council head Daniel Daianu: GDP to return to pre-pandemic levels in early 2022 The return of GDP to pre-pandemic levels will happen in early 2022, just like almost everywhere in the European Union, Chairman of the Tax Council Daniel Daianu told the regional video conference ZF BRD Budget 2021 today, stressing that he is "almost certain that next year will see (...)

Finance minister, the Liberals' first choice to lead Romania's new center-right Government Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis and the leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), former prime minister Ludovic Orban, have reportedly agreed to name Liberal finance minister Florin Citu to lead the new center-right Government taking shape after the December 6 parliamentary elections. (...)

Transgaz Gets RON34.2M Fine for Faulty Procurement Procedures in 2009-2011 Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO), which has monopoly on natural gas transport in the country, said Wednesday it was fined RON34.2 million, or 1.95% of its 2019 turnover, by the antitrust authority over faulty contract awarding (...)

ParliamentaryElection2020/BEC-final results:Senate: PSD 29.32%, PNL 25.58%; Chamber of Deputies: PSD 28.90%, PNL 25.19% The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has won the parliamentary election with 29.32 pct of the votes cast for the Senate and 28.90 pct of the ballots for the Chamber of Deputies, followed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) that garnered 25.58 pct for the Senate and 25.19 pct for the Chamber of (...)

PSD's Ciolacu: To propose as Prime Minister Citu, the gravedigger of Romanian economy - big, big mockery The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, is of the opinion that the decision of the Liberals to propose for the position of Prime Minister Florin Citu represents a "big, big mockery", stating that it's time for Romanians to "revolt against those who want (...)

BRK Financial Group To Act as Issuer Market Maker to Boost Impact's Liquidity Real estate developer Impact Developer&Contractor (IMP.RO) will benefit as of Dec 10 from the Issuer’s Market-Making services provided by SSIF BRK Financial Group, one of the most active brokerage companies trading on the and Issuer’s Market Maker for five other listed (...)

Interim PM Ciuca-meeting with U.S. officials: Agreement for Cernavoda nuclear power projects signed Minister of Economy Virgil Popescu and US Ambassador Adrian Zuckerman signed, on Wednesday, at the Victoria Governmental Palace, in the presence of interim Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the Romania-US Intergovernmental Agreement on cooperation in relation to the Cernavoda nuclear power projects (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |