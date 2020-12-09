Iohannis on the International Anticorruption Day: It is fundamental for the health of the state and society that this phenomenon be firmly fought



President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Wednesday on the occasion of the International Anticorruption Day, stressing that the phenomenon of corruption must be fought “firmly” by the institutions responsible for the “health of the state and society.” He noted that the International Anticorruption (...)