 
Romaniapress.com

December 9, 2020

Liberals convene in National Political Bureau to validate the prime minister proposal
Dec 9, 2020

Liberals convene in National Political Bureau to validate the prime minister proposal.

National Liberal Party (PNL) First Deputy Chairman Rares Bogdan announced that the Liberals will validate the prime minister proposal at a meeting of the National Political Bureau (BPN) on Wednesday. “We will discuss tomorrow [the proposals of prime minister]. We will validate in the evening, (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Tax Council head Daniel Daianu: GDP to return to pre-pandemic levels in early 2022 The return of GDP to pre-pandemic levels will happen in early 2022, just like almost everywhere in the European Union, Chairman of the Tax Council Daniel Daianu told the regional video conference ZF BRD Budget 2021 today, stressing that he is "almost certain that next year will see (...)

Finance minister, the Liberals' first choice to lead Romania's new center-right Government Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis and the leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), former prime minister Ludovic Orban, have reportedly agreed to name Liberal finance minister Florin Citu to lead the new center-right Government taking shape after the December 6 parliamentary elections. (...)

Transgaz Gets RON34.2M Fine for Faulty Procurement Procedures in 2009-2011 Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO), which has monopoly on natural gas transport in the country, said Wednesday it was fined RON34.2 million, or 1.95% of its 2019 turnover, by the antitrust authority over faulty contract awarding (...)

ParliamentaryElection2020/BEC-final results:Senate: PSD 29.32%, PNL 25.58%; Chamber of Deputies: PSD 28.90%, PNL 25.19% The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has won the parliamentary election with 29.32 pct of the votes cast for the Senate and 28.90 pct of the ballots for the Chamber of Deputies, followed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) that garnered 25.58 pct for the Senate and 25.19 pct for the Chamber of (...)

PSD's Ciolacu: To propose as Prime Minister Citu, the gravedigger of Romanian economy - big, big mockery The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, is of the opinion that the decision of the Liberals to propose for the position of Prime Minister Florin Citu represents a "big, big mockery", stating that it's time for Romanians to "revolt against those who want (...)

BRK Financial Group To Act as Issuer Market Maker to Boost Impact's Liquidity Real estate developer Impact Developer&Contractor (IMP.RO) will benefit as of Dec 10 from the Issuer’s Market-Making services provided by SSIF BRK Financial Group, one of the most active brokerage companies trading on the and Issuer’s Market Maker for five other listed (...)

Interim PM Ciuca-meeting with U.S. officials: Agreement for Cernavoda nuclear power projects signed Minister of Economy Virgil Popescu and US Ambassador Adrian Zuckerman signed, on Wednesday, at the Victoria Governmental Palace, in the presence of interim Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the Romania-US Intergovernmental Agreement on cooperation in relation to the Cernavoda nuclear power projects (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |