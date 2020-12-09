Tomac resigns as chair of PMP: I take responsibility for parliamentary election results

Tomac resigns as chair of PMP: I take responsibility for parliamentary election results. PMP’s (People’s Movement Party) Eugen Tomac on Wednesday announced he resigned as chair of this political party following the results recorded in the parliamentary election. The interim leadership of the party will be taken over by the executive chair of PMP, Marius Pascan, according to Tomac. He (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]