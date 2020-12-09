PSD’s Ciolacu: We will never vote for anyone else as Prime Minister besides Rafila



The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will not vote for any other government than the one led by its proposal for Prime Minister – Alexandru Rafila, this party’s leader, Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Tuesday evening. He said that if PSD is not the first party invited to the Cotroceni Presidential (...)