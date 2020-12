RTPR advises OLX on Kiwi Finance acquisition

RTPR advises OLX on Kiwi Finance acquisition. • The law firm announced 8 M&A deals in the last 7 weeks RTPR has assisted OLX group in relation to the acquisition of Kiwi Finance from Oresa Ventures. The transaction, signed at the end of October, was closed yesterday, after the fulfilment of conditions precedent and the approval of... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]