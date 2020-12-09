First results of the Corona-AI study obtained in record time thanks to the DreamLab app



First results of the Corona-AI study obtained in record time thanks to the DreamLab app.

DreamLab users have helped Imperial College London complete Phase 1 of its Corona-AI research project in only six months. Research pinpoints molecules in everyday plant-based foods which have anti-viral properties and identifies drugs that could be potentially ‘repurposed’ against COVID-19. (...)