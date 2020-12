Update: Romanian referee accused of using racist language during Champions League match

Update: Romanian referee accused of using racist language during Champions League match. Romanian referee Sebastian Coltescu was accused of having made a racist remark during the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday evening, December 8. The match was suspended after about 16 minutes due to racist remarks from Coltescu, the Romanian (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]