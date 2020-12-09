Review Platform Undelucram.ro Eyes 1 Million Users In The Region In 2021, Seeks To Attract EUR1M Financing

Review Platform Undelucram.ro Eyes 1 Million Users In The Region In 2021, Seeks To Attract EUR1M Financing. Review platform Undelucram.ro, launched in 2011 by Costin Tudor, seeks to attract one million registered users in 2021, from 650,000 at present, and to accelerate its growth in Greece, Hungary and the Czech Republic, by carrying out a new financing round, estimated at EUR750,000-EUR1 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]