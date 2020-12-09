GCS: 7.365 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 registered in Romania ; 1.271 patients in ICU, 161 people died

GCS: 7.365 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 registered in Romania ; 1.271 patients in ICU, 161 people died. A number of 7,365 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours following 31,458 tests processed at national level, the Group of Strategic Communication (GCS) informs on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]