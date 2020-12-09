Coronavirus in Romania: More than 7,300 new cases confirmed in 24 hours

Coronavirus in Romania: More than 7,300 new cases confirmed in 24 hours. Romanian officials reported 7,365 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, out of 31,458 tests, according to the official daily report released on Wednesday, December 9. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania went up to 532,040. Almost 426,000 patients were declared cured so (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]