Large British constructor gets “Immune” certificate from Romanian group

Large British constructor gets “Immune” certificate from Romanian group. Romanian businessman Liviu Tudor, one of the biggest local office owners, has partnered with British group Mace and awarded it the first 4-star Immune certificate for best practices in pandemic prevention for its headquarters in downtown London. Mace is one of the world's largest consultancy (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]