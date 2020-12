Head of Romanian Fiscal Council argues for stronger budget revenues

Head of Romanian Fiscal Council argues for stronger budget revenues. Romania's budget revenues from national sources, including but not limited to taxes, should reach over 32-33% of the GDP in a few years, according to the head of the Fiscal Council, Daniel Daianu, Economica.net reported. In 2018-2019 the total budget revenues from local resources were around (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]